CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

