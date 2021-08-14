Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Tops $20.81 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and $88,420.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.30 or 0.06970175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00136344 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.