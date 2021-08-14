Callisto Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,283.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $88,283.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.52 or 0.06944315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00151440 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

