Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $7,210,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5,539.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 94,772 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 1,312,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $10,125,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

