Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 536.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,842 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,008 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 580,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after buying an additional 430,909 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,687,000 after buying an additional 414,848 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after buying an additional 405,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,539,000 after buying an additional 349,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.55. 1,663,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,606. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

