Capital CS Group LLC Buys 149,632 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 1,061.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,632 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund comprises about 1.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC owned 0.21% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 899,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 151,863 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

