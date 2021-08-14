Capital CS Group LLC Buys 8,485 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $102.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.