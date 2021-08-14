Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Nucor accounts for 1.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 28.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 54.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 43,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.