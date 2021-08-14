Capital CS Group LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Caterpillar comprises 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 700.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

