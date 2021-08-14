Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,417 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

