Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,617 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $177.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $63.39 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.