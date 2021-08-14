Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Steel Dynamics makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

