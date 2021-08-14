Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 31,025 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 479.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in The New York Times by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $63,817,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $48,855,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 653,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,058. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

