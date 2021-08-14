Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 4,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $215,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 210.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. The stock had a trading volume of 912,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,988. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

