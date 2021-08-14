Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 8,502 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 46,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,829,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,110,965. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

