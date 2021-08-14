Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 900 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. 822,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.