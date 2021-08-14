Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.53. 5,299,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.