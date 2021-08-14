Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $136.48. 1,423,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

