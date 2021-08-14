Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 10,545 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 398,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 191,387 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UWM traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,224. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26.

