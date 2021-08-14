Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 1,200 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 628.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,470,000 after acquiring an additional 620,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $41,241,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 975,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

