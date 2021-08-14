Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $6.43 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 15,216,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

