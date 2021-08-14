Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $7.76 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,618.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

