Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $9.98 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $277.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,690. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $201.86 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.