Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 65.6% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $134.67 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

