Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 536 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

