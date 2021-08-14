Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 14,630 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $29,236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $21,533,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 1,773,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

