Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 600 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 179,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

