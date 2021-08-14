Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes $1.05 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenable by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tenable by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $100,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $260,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,463.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,726 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 316,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

