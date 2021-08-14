Cappasity One Day Volume Hits $19,649.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $19,649.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00876498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00101217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043953 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

