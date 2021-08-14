Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.29. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 98,192 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of -2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 74.67% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

