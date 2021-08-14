Carbon Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $173,032.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,462,606 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

