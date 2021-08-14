Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $70.86 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00004699 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $70.86 billion and $8.31 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00296931 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006967 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,112,224,081 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

