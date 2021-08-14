Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 229.9% in July

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the July 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRLFF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

