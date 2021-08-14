Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires 21,860 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 438.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,004,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,735.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 237,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. 948,884 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76.

