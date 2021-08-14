Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,489. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.55. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

