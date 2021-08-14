Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 9.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 58,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,497,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. The company had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.