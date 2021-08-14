Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,372,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.