Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.