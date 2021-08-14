Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,246 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

