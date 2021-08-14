Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,321 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cardlytics worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,604 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

