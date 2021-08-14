CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52. CareMax has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Get CareMax alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.