CargoX Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $53.04 million and approximately $242,349.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00876315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00106948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043802 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 167,160,147 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

