Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 782,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

