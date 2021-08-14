Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.