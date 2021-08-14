Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce sales of $432.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.06 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $407.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

