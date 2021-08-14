Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $33.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.97 million and the highest is $33.88 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $134.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

