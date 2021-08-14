Cartesi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.64 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $280.49 million and approximately $33.64 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.38 or 0.99548134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00868315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,689,415 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.