Cashaa (CAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $653,145.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $30.14 million and approximately $653,145.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00879892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00106594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,989,875 coins. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.