CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $20.33 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.58 or 0.00881092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00102158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044272 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.