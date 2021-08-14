Casper Price Tops $0.12 (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Casper has a market cap of $141.94 million and approximately $69.48 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00135402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00154481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,412.19 or 1.00114894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00879684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,276,940,660 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,542,281 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

